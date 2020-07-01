Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,401,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,918,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $217.66 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $232.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.