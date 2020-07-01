Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.33% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTUS opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Hull Tactical US ETF has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.