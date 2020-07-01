Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF (NYSEARCA:HTUS) by 130.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.33% of Hull Tactical US ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hull Tactical US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTUS opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Hull Tactical US ETF has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hull Tactical US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

11,986 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
11,986 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,120 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,120 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,762 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,762 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP
Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Buys 55,288 Shares of Extended Stay America
Jane Street Group LLC Buys 55,288 Shares of Extended Stay America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report