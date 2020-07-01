UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the highest is $3.83. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $16.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.76 to $16.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $19.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $294.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.60 and a 200-day moving average of $282.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

