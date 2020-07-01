Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.24

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 5914497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

