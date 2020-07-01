Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.24

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 5914497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,538,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

11,986 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
11,986 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,120 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,120 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,762 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,762 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP
Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Buys 55,288 Shares of Extended Stay America
Jane Street Group LLC Buys 55,288 Shares of Extended Stay America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report