Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSA) recently:
- 7/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 7/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/18/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,180 ($14.52). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.54) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,650 ($20.31).
- 5/29/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/14/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,575 ($19.38) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,700 ($20.92).
- 5/4/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($22.15).
Shares of RDSA stock opened at GBX 1,287 ($15.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($32.46). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,337.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,673.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.
