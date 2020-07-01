Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) CEO Matthew R. Owens Sells 128,391 Shares

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 128,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $20,542.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,305 shares in the company, valued at $53,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. The company had revenue of $165.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. LSP Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 867,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,447 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOG shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

