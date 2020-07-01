Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APRN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph acquired 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $108,613.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 129,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,697. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 57.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 660.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

APRN opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -4.71. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $101.86 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

