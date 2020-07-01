Insider Selling: Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) Insider Sells A$16,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) insider Graham Reveleigh sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,958.90).

About Bounty Oil & Gas

Bounty Oil & Gas NL engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and gas in Australia and Tanzania. It also invests in listed shares and securities. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bounty Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bounty Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

11,986 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
11,986 Shares in The Rubicon Project Inc Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Simon Property Group Inc Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,120 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares
Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 48,120 Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,762 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 3,762 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP
Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Buys 55,288 Shares of Extended Stay America
Jane Street Group LLC Buys 55,288 Shares of Extended Stay America


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report