Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Booking were worth $49,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,592.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,615.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,685.87.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

