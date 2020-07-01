Axa Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Axa boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,387 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $54,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $292.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

