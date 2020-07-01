Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,938 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.10% of Anthem worth $54,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $312,152.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.20.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $262.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

