Axa Buys 108,477 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axa increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $56,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

