Axa Buys 108,477 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Axa increased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $56,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Position Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Position Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Booking Holdings Inc. Shares Sold by Axa
Booking Holdings Inc. Shares Sold by Axa
Axa Sells 113,234 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc.
Axa Sells 113,234 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors NV Shares Sold by Axa
NXP Semiconductors NV Shares Sold by Axa
Axa Has $53.69 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc
Axa Has $53.69 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc
Axa Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Axa Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report