Axa Sells 22,334 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,334 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $64,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,157,000 after purchasing an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $173.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

