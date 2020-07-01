Axa Acquires 4,244 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $68,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.20.

Shares of ROP opened at $388.26 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $410.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

