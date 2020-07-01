Axa Acquires 109,400 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Axa increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $69,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 41.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 756,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,614,000 after purchasing an additional 220,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.2% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 601,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,171,000 after acquiring an additional 128,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.54.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

