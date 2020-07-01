Axa Decreases Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Axa lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Trimble were worth $70,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Trimble by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 100,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 841.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $497,661.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,125.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $235,735.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

TRMB stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

