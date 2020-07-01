Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.12% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $71,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,318,000 after buying an additional 704,861 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EL opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.49.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

