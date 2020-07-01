Invesco Ltd. Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 75.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,693 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.14% of PBF Energy worth $18,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

