Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Argo Group worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after purchasing an additional 392,960 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Argo Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,206,000 after buying an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Argo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after buying an additional 226,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Argo Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

