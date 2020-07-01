Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Insider Michael Disanto Sells 24,282 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) insider Michael Disanto sold 24,282 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $183,086.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 896,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,397.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Disanto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Disanto sold 100,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $730,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $898.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLNW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.