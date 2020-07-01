Hall Kathryn A. Purchases New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,455 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,325,187,000 after buying an additional 954,906 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,130,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,644 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $168,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $1,504.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $204.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

