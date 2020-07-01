Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 213.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Kathryn A. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $545,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,325,187,000 after acquiring an additional 954,906 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $89,130,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $204.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,504.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.