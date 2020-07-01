Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 515,601 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.1% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $174,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,504.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average of $171.09. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $204.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

