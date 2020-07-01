Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Global Payments posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.83.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,330,898.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,649 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 162.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $166.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $175.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

