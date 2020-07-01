Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GUD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$7.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $947.67 million and a P/E ratio of 70.20. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.