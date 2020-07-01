Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GUD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$10.25 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$7.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $947.67 million and a P/E ratio of 70.20. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.88.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Knight Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
Knight Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GDS Holdings Ltd -‘s FY2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GDS Holdings Ltd -‘s FY2021 Earnings
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluidigm to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluidigm to Sell
FS Bancorp Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
FS Bancorp Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Guaranty Federal Bancshares Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
GasLog Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
GasLog Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report