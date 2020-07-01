Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GDS Holdings Ltd -‘s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for GDS in a report released on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

GDS stock opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.30 and a beta of 1.43. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 24.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 89,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 1,609.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 205,952 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

