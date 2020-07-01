FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FSBW opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 71.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

