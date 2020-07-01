Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFED. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.58. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFED. State Street Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.