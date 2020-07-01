GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DNB Markets cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

GasLog stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.71 million. Research analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GasLog by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,778 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GasLog by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 78,425 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 95,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of GasLog by 1,397.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

