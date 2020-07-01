Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atreca (BCEL)

Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/25/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/17/2020 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

6/16/2020 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Atreca was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Atreca was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/15/2020 – Atreca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Atreca was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Atreca stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,866 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

