Scotiabank Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $4.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.51% from the company’s current price.

CJREF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $262.53 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

