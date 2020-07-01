RealReal (REAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL):

6/26/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

6/19/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/19/2020 – RealReal is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – RealReal is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – RealReal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – RealReal had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – RealReal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

REAL opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. RealReal Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. RealReal’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $216,287.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,657,962 shares of company stock valued at $20,870,156. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $187,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RealReal by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 1,208,825 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,874,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RealReal by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 571,811 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

