Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Conagra Brands Put Options (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 8,459 put options on the company. This is an increase of 691% compared to the typical volume of 1,070 put options.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,949,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.