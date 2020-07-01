Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 373 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 591% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

Shares of FND stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,843,417.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,771,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005,358 shares of company stock valued at $306,245,747 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

