Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,835 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,388% compared to the average daily volume of 325 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 211,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 131,851 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,577,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 555,540 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “add” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

