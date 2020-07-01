Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 800 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,279% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXF. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CJS Securities lowered Fox Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $91.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

