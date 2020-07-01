Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Shares of Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (ASX:TIP) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.56 ($0.38) and last traded at A$0.56 ($0.38), approximately 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.58 ($0.40).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 million and a PE ratio of -12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Teaminvest Private Group (ASX:TIP)

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in equity and debt investments in small medium enterprises. The firm seeks to invest in companies based in Australia. It seeks to invest in companies having annual revenue greater then AUD 2.5 million ( $1.72 million) per annum. Teaminvest Private Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

