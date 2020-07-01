iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.28, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

