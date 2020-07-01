Legend Mining (ASX:LEG) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Legend Mining Ltd (ASX:LEG) traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 7,832,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 21.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Legend Mining (ASX:LEG)

Legend Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Rockford project that covers a total area of 2,379 square kilometers located in the Fraser Range district of Western Australia.

