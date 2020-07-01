ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Trading Up 2.9%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGTF)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASGTF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53.

