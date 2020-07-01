Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37, approximately 10,417 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

PAZRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Alaris Royalty from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29.

