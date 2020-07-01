China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82, approximately 261 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFEIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Feihe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Feihe in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

