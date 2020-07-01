Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56, 33,556 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 38,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCHWF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Monday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vireo Health International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48.

Columbia Care Inc produces and sells cannabis in the United States and the European Union. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Vireo Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vireo Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.