Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $9.45. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 179,300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $166.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,236.45% and a negative return on equity of 104.04%. Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

