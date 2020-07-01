Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $3.27. Moneygram International shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 1,913,500 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.57.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 480,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moneygram International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Moneygram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Moneygram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

