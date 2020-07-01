China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $6.67. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 78,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $15.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

