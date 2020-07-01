Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 1,343,800 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
