Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $9.70. Loop Industries shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 44,180 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOOP. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $368.83 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 16.17 and a quick ratio of 16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 52.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Loop Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

