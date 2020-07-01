Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.45

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $15.28. Acorn International shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 21,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Acorn International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

