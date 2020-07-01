Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.20. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 76,425 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Mateon Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.